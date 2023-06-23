EKU settles lawsuit over exit from Ohio Valley Conference

The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents voted in a special called meeting Friday morning to settle ongoing litigation with the Ohio Valley Conference.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
In July 2021, EKU left the OVC to join the ASUN Conference. In August 2021, the OVC filed a suit against EKU seeking a $1 million exit penalty which they alleged was owed pursuant to conference bylaws.

EKU claimed it should not be compelled to pay the exit penalty as the agreement was never reduced to a contract with EKU or approved by the Board of Regents, a requirement under Kentucky law.

In April 2023, EKU and the OVC were ordered by 48th Judicial Circuit Judge Shepherd to attempt to resolve this dispute. EKU has agreed to pay $750,000 to the conference in exchange for a full release of all claims and a dismissal of the lawsuit.

EKU is returning $419,213 in final distribution payments originally received from the OVC Conference, plus an additional $330,787 from athletics revenues.

