Goodwood Brewing Co. bringing “GameYard Social” to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has now become the home to Goodwood Brewing Company.

They announced that they would be expanding their “GameYard Social” concept to Bowling Green. According to Goodwood Brewing Company, “gameyard” refers to an indoor and outdoor space for gathering and good times.

The GameYard Social is a family and pet-friendly atmosphere. There will be a bar, restaurant, and several activities for people of all ages. Some of those activities include cornhole, foot-pool, duckpin bowling, and giant Jenga.

Founder and CEO of Goodwood Brewing Company, Ted Mitzlaff, said that Bowling Green was the perfect location to build the attraction because of the charm of the ever-growing city.

“Kentucky is home and Bowling Green is a dynamic city. It is growing like crazy and the people are great. It still has that wonderful charm of a small-to-medium-sized town. I just think it is ripe for something like this. You have a wonderful young population that will really support what we are trying to do,” said Mitzlaff.

Construction has already begun on State Street near Fountain Square Park. The newest downtown attraction is being built where the old Sears Department Store was located several years ago.

Officials said opening up at this location will offer downtown Bowling Green new opportunities for growth and will bring an even more lively atmosphere.

“We will once again have that same kind of energy in that space downtown. Having a mix of indoor and outdoor opportunities, something for families to do that is also pet-friendly, is a new kind of concept for downtown,” said Telia Butler, downtown development coordinator for the city of Bowling Green.

Butler also said that many larger cities in Kentucky already have attractions like these, and said Bowling Green is long overdue for one itself.

“There is not that “yard game” type of element in anything that we offer, so having this new GameYard Social concept brings that to the table. It is very popular in other communities and we have been dying to have one of these things,” said Butler.

The GameYard Social is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

