Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they received word about a bat found in Lexington testing positive for rabies Friday afternoon.

They say the bat was discovered in the Meadowthorpe area.

The LFCHD says they have posted signs in the area to notify residents.

They say there does not appear to be any contact between neighborhood animals, but officials ask that residents keep watch on their pets. They say early symptoms of rabies include a change in behavior, chewing at the bite site, fever and loss of appetite.

They say if you find a bat in your home and the possibility of human exposure cannot be ruled out, contact the Division of Environmental Health and Protection at (859) 231-9791.

