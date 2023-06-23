Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe Sign NBA 2-Way Deals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the 2023 NBA Draft concluded with two Wildcats taken, two more Kentucky players were picked up and signed two-way deals.

According to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, former UK forward Jacob Toppin has signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks. There, he will be reunited with his older brother, Obi Toppin, as well as former Wildcats Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley.

The Brooklyn, New York native averaged 12.4 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his senior season, giving UK 23 games where he scored in double figures and eight double-doubles. He shot 50-percent from three-point range in SEC play.

Senior Lead NBA Insider for the Athletic, Shams Charania, reported that former UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe signed a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers.

The 2022 National Player of the Year, Tshiebwe notched 20 double-doubles in his final season in Lexington, scoring 1,117 points in his UK career. He averaged 12.3 rebounds per game for the entirety of his career.

Tshiebwe became the first Naismith Award winner to go undrafted.

Both players should make their first professional start in the NBA Summer League on Saturday, July 8 at 5:00 P.M. eastern.

The Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers on NBA-TV, while the Pacers play the Washington Wizards on ESPN2.

