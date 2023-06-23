Jelly Roll fans wait in line several hours for general sale tickets to July concert at SKyPAC

The Jelly Roll concert will take place at SKyPAC on July 19.
The Jelly Roll concert will take place at SKyPAC on July 19.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was day two of long lines, as fans of Jelly Roll waited to buy tickets to his concert at SKyPAC next month.

Some of the people near the front said they had been there since midnight or even earlier the day before.

“There are people in the front that were here at six 6:35 p.m. yesterday,” said JT Dunlap. “They’ve been here a lot longer than I was, but I worked all day and came here.”

Music, food, and laughter could be heard all through the line as people waited and counted down to 10 a.m., the time when general tickets would go on sale.

One fan says he got there at 5:30 a.m. after waking up early and saw people already in line with tents.

“I tried to get tickets at work, but the server crashed,” said Stephon Marlow. “So I came down here thinking I was gonna be the first one in line but there are real die-hard fans out.”

The sale began at 10 a.m.

Marlow said he started listening to Jelly Roll back in 2020 after going through a rough spot.

“He’s brought me out of it, that’s why I’m out here to get tickets,” he said.

Tickets sold out about an hour after they went on sale.

The concert is scheduled to take place at SKyPAC on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

