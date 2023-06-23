Nearly $2.4 billion going to fight drug abuse in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will provide $2,375,000 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program to 19 community programs throughout Kentucky.

As part of a comprehensive approach to combatting the drug abuse epidemic through prevention, treatment, and interdiction, the DFC program awards grants to organizations that fight substance abuse among young people.

“Kentucky’s drug addiction epidemic continues to take a deadly toll on our communities, and with fentanyl flooding across our southern border, the crisis is far from over. In response, I have helped mobilize federal resources to combat this crisis across the Commonwealth and hosted Drug Czars from several administrations to see the impact of our efforts firsthand,” said Senator McConnell. “The Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, continues to invest in Kentucky and keep dangerous substances out of our communities.”

The following organizations in South Central Kentucky will receive $125,000 in federal funding this year through the DFC program:

Allen County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board

Butler County Drug-Free Coalition

Champions for a Drug-Free Muhlenberg County

