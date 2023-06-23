Nearly $2.4 billion going to fight drug abuse in Kentucky

3 organizations in South Central Kentucky will receive $125,000 in federal funding this year...
3 organizations in South Central Kentucky will receive $125,000 in federal funding this year through the DFC program.(KTTC)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will provide $2,375,000 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program to 19 community programs throughout Kentucky.

As part of a comprehensive approach to combatting the drug abuse epidemic through prevention, treatment, and interdiction, the DFC program awards grants to organizations that fight substance abuse among young people.

“Kentucky’s drug addiction epidemic continues to take a deadly toll on our communities, and with fentanyl flooding across our southern border, the crisis is far from over. In response, I have helped mobilize federal resources to combat this crisis across the Commonwealth and hosted Drug Czars from several administrations to see the impact of our efforts firsthand,” said Senator McConnell. “The Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, continues to invest in Kentucky and keep dangerous substances out of our communities.”

The following organizations in South Central Kentucky will receive $125,000 in federal funding this year through the DFC program:

  • Allen County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board
  • Butler County Drug-Free Coalition
  • Champions for a Drug-Free Muhlenberg County

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room
Accident
BGPD investigating car/bus collision on Russellville Road
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
UPDATE: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children

Latest News

The Reindeer Farm welcomed the first reindeer born on property, Anderson, making a total of 10...
The Reindeer Farm welcomes first calf born on farm
Bowling Green reindeer farm welcomes first calf
Tompkinsville woman charged after fatally shooting Uber driver in Texas
City of Madisonville warns of social media scam