The Reindeer Farm welcomes first calf born on farm

The Reindeer Farm welcomed the first reindeer born on property, Anderson, making a total of 10 reindeer on the farm.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for one Bowling Green farm!

Co-owner of the farm, Jessica Anderson, says the baby came from wanting to expand.

While she was hoping Anderson would get dad Moodolf’s unique brown and white color, he ended up looking more like mom Mistletoe being all brown. However, Anderson says the baby will be loved just the same.

“You know, meeting the reindeer has been something you’ve been able to do at our farm for three years now. But now to meet a baby, kiss him, cuddle him,” Anderson said. “It’s gonna be a different, fun experience.”

Baby Anderson is just two months old now, but should grown enough come Christmastime to help the farm welcome it’s newest attraction, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

To keep up to date on baby Anderson and all the happenings on The Reindeer Farm, be sure to follow them on their Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

