Scottsville family speaks out on their loved one’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A shooting in Scottsville in December 2021 left 63-year-old Regina “Lisa” Ray dead. A family friend, Ryan Slaughter, is now behind bars for her murder.

Ray’s family believes the police may have the wrong person, and they worry that Ray’s murder will remain unsolved.

“I mean, that day he paid our rent, gave Mama his pay card, and said ‘Go down to the office, pay your rent.’ He bought food, he bought cigarettes, it was crazy. They were getting along,” said Nicole Carr, Ray’s daughter.

Following Ray’s death, Slaughter was arrested and charged with her murder. He also faces charges of burglary, assault, six charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, and enhanced charges as a persistent felony offender.

While Slaughter has a criminal record, court documents show that none have been violent offenses until this point. Evidence against Slaughter includes witness testimonies of the day of the shooting. However, the six witness accounts of what happened that day at Alco Apartments vary, with some identifying Slaughter as the shooter, and others saying it was a man in a mask.

“He had just got out of jail that morning, and come straight over there with a smile on his face, happy to see us, saying that he had missed us,” said Carr. “I mean, my mama is something, somebody, to us of course. I feel like because they feel her name is nothing, that they don’t care.”

Additional evidence against Slaughter includes a discarded backpack belonging to him found near the crime scene. His backpack contained a .380 handgun that his roommate had reported stolen.

Three bullet casings of the same caliber were found at the crime scene. Slaughter’s attorney says they are awaiting ballistics and DNA evidence from Kentucky State Police’s lab in Frankfort.

While the evidence is evaluated, Ray’s family still waits for answers.

“I would like to know what really happened that night. Who really done it?” said Carr. “I mean, if it is Ryan, then why haven’t they… why isn’t he convicted? I need closure.”

Slaughter is currently being housed in the Allen County Detention Center and faces his pre-trial conference on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.