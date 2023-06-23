Warren County Parks and Recreation dedicate lake to first director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Parks and Recreation has dedicated the lake at Basil Griffin Park to the department’s first director, Jesse Thornton.

In the ceremony held this morning at the park, government leaders and members of the Thornton family were on hand to celebrate the man who made a profound contribution to the parks of Warren County.

A veteran of the Army Air Corps, Thornton came to Bowling Green after his service and persuaded Warren County government and the Fiscal Court to provide improved quality of life services to residents.

This led to the creation of what would eventually become our Parks and Recreation Department, with Thornton serving as the first director.

“He established recreational programs throughout the county. He worked with various recreational groups and volunteer organizations to start baseball programs up throughout the county,” said Chris Kummer, director of Warren County Parks and Recreation.

Thornton’s son Richard addressed the attendees at the ceremony, talking about his father’s history and the work he put into our park system. He also spoke about how his father would react to receiving this honor.

“He would be humbled. I think he would probably say ‘I don’t deserve it’ and I think a lot of people feel that way when they get something like this but I think he’d be proud,” said Richard.

Anyone wishing to visit Jesse Thornton Lake will be able to enjoy activities offered by Parks and Recreation.

“People can come out feed the birds, experience fishing. It has 10 different ball fields, 4 different shelters, outdoor theater, the largest county playground in the system as well as disc golf and other recreational opportunities, ”said Kummer.

In the coming weeks, the department will install a memorial placard at the lake that tells the story of Jesse Thornton and his contributions to Warren County.

