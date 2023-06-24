2 kids injured in criminal abuse case in Campbellsville, says KSP

By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are assisting the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) in a criminal abuse case out of Taylor County.

KSP said troopers responded to the request for help at a home on Berry Road on June 22.

30 year old Kyrie Hollins told troopers she was assaulted by 49 year old Jonathon McAllister two days prior. Investigators determined that two juveniles were also at the home at the time of the alleged assault and also sustained injuries.

Portland woman accused in child sex assault case in Allen County

As a result of the investigation, KSP said Hollins and McAllister were taken into custody and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. Additionally, McAllister was charged with Strangulation 1st Degree and Assault 4th Degree.

Jonathan and Kyrie McAllister mugshots courtesy of Taylor County Detention Center
Jonathan and Kyrie McAllister mugshots(Courtesy of Taylor County Detention Center)

Bother were booked into the Taylor County Detention Center.

