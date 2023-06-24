Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim

Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral services for a 16-year-old shot and killed in Owensboro earlier this week have been set.

[Previous Story: Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park]

Gay Mee Paw’s visitiation is set for Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a prayer at 5:30.

The services will all take place at Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro.

On Monday, another visitation will be at Saint Pius X Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with mass to follow.

Officials confirm Paw’s burial will follow the mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Deputies say Paw was found shot near Ben Hawes Park earlier this week. Authorities say she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The sheriff says a minor is suspected of pulling the trigger and killing Paw.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but he is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead, five injured in Green County after collision
Jonathan and Kyrie McAllister mugshots
Two kids injured in criminal abuse case in Campbellsville, says KSP
lightning
Potent storms possible on Sunday
Ryan Slaughter
Scottsville family speaks out on their loved one’s murder
Scottsville Police Department
Portland woman accused in child sex abuse case

Latest News

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
“It is hard, cancer is hard, and not a lot of people go through it and everybody needs to know...
Local country artist, sheriff raise money for 12-year-old girl battling leukemia
Volunteers build beds for children in need to 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace'
Local non-profit builds beds for children in need to ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’
Scottsville Police Department
Portland woman accused in child sex abuse case
Jonathan and Kyrie McAllister mugshots
Two kids injured in criminal abuse case in Campbellsville, says KSP