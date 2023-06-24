Hot Rods comeback falls short, 10-7, in game four against Greenville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jeffry Parra tagged a three-run homer as part of a five-run eighth inning, but the comeback fell short for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-31) in their 10-7 loss to the Greenville Drive (37-30) on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Drive offense exploded against Hot Rods starter Austin Vernon in the top of the first. Brainer Bonaci launched a solo homer over the right center field wall to put Greenville up 1-0. Blaze Jordan walked and Eddinson Paulino doubled to put runners on second and third. Miguel Ugueto singled to center, plating both runners to make it a 3-0 ballgame. After Ugueto stole second, he was plated on a base hit by Karson Simas to increase the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the second, Bonaci notched another home run and was followed up by a solo shot from Paulino to put Greenville up 8-0. A Kenny Piper throwing error allowed another run to score in the top of the third, and Paulino earned his second home run in the fourth.

Bowling Green scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth against Greenville starter Wikelman Gonzalez. James blasted a solo shot over the left center field wall to cut the deficit to nine.

The Hot Rods cut the deficit even more in the bottom of the eighth against Drive reliever Maceo Campbell. Brock Jones and Carson Williams worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Both runners scored on a two RBI double from Bob Seymour. Willy Vasquez walked and Jeffry Parra smoked a three-run homer over the left field wall to make it a 10-6 ballgame.

Williams earned an RBI groundout off Greenville reliever Alex Hoppe in the bottom of the ninth, but Bowling Green was shutout the rest of the way to fall by a score of 10-7.

Gonzalez (5-2) earned the win, logging 5.0 innings while letting up a run on four hits, a walk, and 10 strikeouts. Vernon (3-1) took the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits, two walks, and a strikeout.

The Hot Rods and the Drive play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green has yet to determine a starter, while Greenville is rolling out RHP Angel Bastardo (0-4, 4.14).

