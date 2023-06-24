Local non-profit builds beds for children in need to ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’

Volunteers build beds for children in need to 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace'
(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most people don’t think twice before laying their head down at night to go to sleep.

However, that’s not the case for thousands who are experiencing homelessness or can’t afford to purchase a bed.

Volunteers gathered Saturday morning in hopes to change that.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Bowling Green is a non-profit organization dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering bunk beds to children in need between ages 3 to 17.

The organization partnered with Lowes in Franklin, a major contributor and sponsor of SHP nationwide.

Caleb Hodges has volunteered several times and says it is something anyone of any age can do to help.

“The amount of time we end up wasting just on our phones or watching television or whatever could be time that we could be giving back to our community, giving back to the people that really need our help,” Hodges said.

Since opening the local chapter last fall, they have already provided over 50 beds to kids in Bowling Green.

“The statistics tell us that if you don’t have a bed when you’re growing up, that it just makes different stages of your life harder and harder,” Hodges said. “So, if you can take one of those things away, take that individual need like a bed, then suddenly things can start snowballing into progress and benefit for you later in life.”

To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and to volunteer click shpbeds.org.

