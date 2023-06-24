Man arrested after pursuit that began in Indiana, ended in Trimble County

(KYTV)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Friday after a police pursuit in Madison, Indiana.

According to the Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Madison Indiana Police Department asking for assistance in an active pursuit.

The pursuit was headed towards Trimble County. KSP said that the person that was fleeing was the subject of a domestic violence and kidnapping investigation in Indiana.

KSP Troopers responded to the Milton area.

The suspect vehicle entered Kentucky at a fast speed using the Milton/Madison bridge. Law enforcement used a tire deflation devise in attempt to end the pursuit.

The car continued to travel on Highway 421 as the tires were getting flat.

The car traveled about three miles and then stopped. That is when the driver left the vehicle and took off on foot.

KSP apprehended the suspect a short time later and was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as James Ingram of Bedford, Indiana. He is being charged with fleeing police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and other charges in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in...
Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County
Kentucky woman received a big pay day on a $5 scratch-off
Ryan Slaughter
Scottsville family speaks out on their loved one’s murder
Matthew T. Markwell, 21, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, for a crime he...
Bowling Green man facing charges after sharing nude photos with underage girl
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
UPDATE: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies

Latest News

Randy Lankford faces a judge for final sentencing
Disgraced Southern Indiana funeral director won’t receive prison time
Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens new behavioral health unit
Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens new behavioral health unit
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power proposes rate change