Portland woman accused in child sex abuse case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Portland, Tennessee woman has been accused in a child sex abuse case, according to the Scottsville Police Department.

Police said they received a report in January of 2023 from a mother who claimed her child was sexually assaulted two years ago. The child was 12 years old at the time.

After several months of investigation, police determined Kirstiana M. Key, who was 26 years old at the time, allegedly committed the assault.

A warrant for her arrest was obtained and Key was entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a wanted person.

Key was arrested by Metro Nashville Police on June 22nd and extradited back to Allen County, according to police.

Key has been charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree - Child 12 or under.

She was booked on a $50,000 bond.

