Portland woman accused in child sex abuse case

Scottsville Police Department
Scottsville Police Department(WBKO)
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Portland, Tennessee woman has been accused in a child sex abuse case, according to the Scottsville Police Department.

Police said they received a report in January of 2023 from a mother who claimed her child was sexually assaulted two years ago. The child was 12 years old at the time.

After several months of investigation, police determined Kirstiana M. Key, who was 26 years old at the time, allegedly committed the assault.

[READ more top stories from WBKO.com]

A warrant for her arrest was obtained and Key was entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a wanted person.

Key was arrested by Metro Nashville Police on June 22nd and extradited back to Allen County, according to police.

Key has been charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree - Child 12 or under.

She was booked on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in...
Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County
Kentucky woman received a big pay day on a $5 scratch-off
Ryan Slaughter
Scottsville family speaks out on their loved one’s murder
Matthew T. Markwell, 21, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, for a crime he...
Bowling Green man facing charges after sharing nude photos with underage girl
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
UPDATE: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies

Latest News

Kentucky emergency officials urge safety on lakes this summer
One Year Later: Local and national impacts of SCOTUS Dobbs decision
Bowling Green man indicted for sending nude photos to minor
Lines form for Jelly Roll general sale tickets at SKYPAC