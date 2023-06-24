Potent storms possible on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Strong to severe storms may impact parts of Sunday, make plans now on how you will stay weather aware!

Main threats: Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes (WBKO)

The entire WBKO viewing area is under some kind of severe weather outlook, whether it is Slight (yellow, 2/5) or Enhanced (brown, 3/5). Everyone is at risk for seeing damaging straight-line winds, possibly large hail, and a few tornadoes that may spin-up. There will be two rounds of rain and storms for Sunday, one in the morning, and another in the evening hours. The storms in the morning may be on the stronger side with a few gusty winds, but they should stay sub-severe as they pass by. The AM storms will be LOUD with lots of booming thunder due to their elevated nature. Following the first round of rain/storms, there will be a good period of dry time, it is likely we see the sun peek out during this time as well. The second round of storms will arrive Sunday evening, with the main timing for strong/severe storms looking to be 5 PM to 1 AM, with timing updates likely as we move into Sunday.

For Sunday (06/25) (WBKO)

Know how to stay weather aware before possible severe weather impacts the region: have multiple ways to receive alerts, charge up electronics, know your severe weather shelter locations, and stay in your shelter area until a warning expires. The WBKO Weather Team will be keeping their eyes on the sky as these storms approach the region Sunday.

