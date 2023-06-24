Summer Heat, Sunday Storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The summer heat builds on Saturday. After some areas of early morning fog, expect the sunshine to allow temperatures to climb close to 90 during the afternoon. No storms on Saturday, but Sunday is a different story. A line of storms is expected during the early morning, with heavy rain as the main threat. Most of the day is then dry before more storms move in during the late afternoon into the evening. Some of those storms could be severe with strong winds and hail possible. Once the active weather kicks out, we look pretty quiet to start off next week.

Storms later in the day on Sunday could produce strong, damaging winds and isolated hail. (David Wolter)

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Sunday.

