12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead, five injured in Green County after collision
Ryan Slaughter
Scottsville family speaks out on their loved one’s murder
While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in...
Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County
Kentucky woman received a big pay day on a $5 scratch-off
The Jelly Roll concert will take place at SKyPAC on July 19.
Jelly Roll fans wait in line several hours for general sale tickets to July concert at SKyPAC

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
“It is hard, cancer is hard, and not a lot of people go through it and everybody needs to know...
Local country artist, sheriff raise money for 12-year-old girl battling leukemia
Volunteers build beds for children in need to 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace'
Local non-profit builds beds for children in need to ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’