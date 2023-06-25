BNA reports one person dead at airport
The airport called the death an “unfortunate accident.”
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Sunday morning as a result of an “unfortunate accident,” the airport announced in a release.
BNA said the death occurred just before 6 a.m. at the airport. The incident is under investigation led by the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The incident is not impacting travel.
“If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 for the Crisis Lifeline,” the airport wrote in the release.
