BNA reports one person dead at airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Sunday morning as a result of an “unfortunate accident,” the airport announced in a release.

BNA said the death occurred just before 6 a.m. at the airport. The incident is under investigation led by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident is not impacting travel.

“If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 for the Crisis Lifeline,” the airport wrote in the release.

