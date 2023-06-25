Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland upgrades complete in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Volunteer Center and Main Facility for Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) have undergone some much needed upgrades.

Each year FAKH hosts thousands of volunteers that give more than 10,000 hours of their valuable time helping their communities.

FAKH said it invested more than a million dollars to upgrade both areas which are located in Elizabethtown.

The volunteer experience will be greatly improved with the new additions to the center, said FAKH Executive Director, Jamie Sizemore.

“When individuals graciously donate their valuable time to assist us in helping our neighbors facing hunger, it is important to us that they have a positive and fulfilling experience with our organization,” Sizemore said.

FAKH Executive Director Jaime Sizemore makes remarks (Courtesy of Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland)

The upgrades to the Volunteer Center feature a remodeled reception area with amenities like a kitchenette and interactive mural, lockers, and a volunteer lounge. It also included new heating and cooling units in the warehouse and a cardboard crusher.

Over at the Main Facility, upgrades were needed after the sprinkler system froze and burst in 2022, FAKH said in a news release.

“Our dedicated FAKH board of directors saw the need for these major infrastructure investments so we can continue to improve our services and make an even greater impact throughout our region,” Sizemore said. “We were very fortunate to cover many of the costs with foundation, USDA and other grants along with regional organizational support.”

The Main Facility received upgrades to include nine offices, a large conference room. Additionally, there was a complete rebuild of cold storage areas that were original to the 1998 construction of the building. The warehouse was also included in the upgrades with new racking, two new forklifts and a new illuminated sign.

In total, the upgrades for both facilities was an infrastructure investment of $1,044,915, said FAKH.

To volunteer with FAKH, call the Volunteer Center at 270-735-1407 or email volunteer@feedingamericaky.org.

