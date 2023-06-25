FIRST ALERT: Strong/severe storms expected this evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are still watching the possibility for strong/severe storms to impact the WBKO viewing area as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening into the overnight (WBKO)

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the region under an Enhanced (orange, 3/5) or a Slight (yellow, 2/5) risk for severe weather today. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for the evening and overnight hours. We are at greatest risk of seeing damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and possibly large hail from these storms as they move West-to-East across the viewing area. A few tornadoes may spin up, but are not as likely.

Timing: Evening into overnight (5 PM - 2 AM) Threats: Damaging winds, large hail, flooding rainfall, and a few tornadoes. (WBKO)

Sunny skies will remain throughout a good portion of our afternoon- this will allow for a more energized atmosphere by the time the storms arrive later this evening. That being said, make sure you are staying weather aware as we head into the evening hours, even if it is still sunny outside! Storms will start firing up off to our Northwest in the late afternoon hours and gradually track their way Southeast before exiting the region later tonight.

How to prepare for strong/severe storms:

- Charge all electronic devices before storms arrive

- Secure any loose outdoor furniture/objects

- Test weather radios

- Know your safe place in the event of severe weather

- Have multiple ways to receive alerts (weather radio, app, phone, local media, etc.) Do not rely on outdoor tornado sirens! (COWS)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.