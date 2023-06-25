Local country artist, sheriff raise money for 12-year-old girl battling leukemia

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In a small town like Caneyville, everyone knows everyone. Elvie Shane, a Caneyville native and country music artist, teamed up with Grayson County Sheriff, Norman Chaffins, for what they call “traffic stop karaoke,” all to raise money for Alexis Bibbs, a local 12-year-old girl battling cancer.

Alexis is creative. She loves to paint and do make-up, but she is also a fighter. She was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on May 20, 2022.

She received a bone marrow transplant on New Year’s Eve from a female donor from the Netherlands. Even with intense treatments, long hospital stays and countless tests, Bibb’s infectious smile remains a bright reminder.

“I just want to let people know that it is going to be okay,” said Bibbs. She has a long and continuous battle ahead of her, but her unwavering faith and devoted family make the hard days a little easier.

“People have brought me food, they have prayed for me, they have come to see me through the door. I can not see a whole lot of people. If they just come to see me, that is good,” said Bibbs.

Especially her Aunt Heather, who visits most weekends and brings the gift of laughter. Alexis’ grandfather, who she calls ‘Poppy,’ has also been by her side through her battle with cancer. Her mother, Heidi, is a nurse practitioner and is now caring for her own daughter.

Heidi shaved her head before her daughter began chemotherapy, and leads the way by setting the example of strength and faith.

“She is like my best friend. She feels like she is always there for me for anything I need,” said Bibbs.

After seeing the community coming together to raise money for her and her battle with cancer, she was filled with gratitude. Sheriff Chaffins said he just wanted to do something special for her.

“Every time I look at her on social media with her mom, she has got a smile on her face,” said Chaffins.

“We think we have it bad or we go through some stuff. For someone like that to have come out of basically hell and still have a smile on her face, that lifts me up. I wanted to do something special for her.”

Shane said he does not see himself as a role model, but is happy he could bring light to Bibbs’ life.

“I am glad I could give her a good smile. I have no idea what she is going through or what she has been through. In zero ways can I relate to how strong she has had to have been at her age. To overcome the things she has had to overcome, I am just super proud of her for being able to find a smile amidst all of that. I think we can all learn a lot from people like Alexis,” said Shane.

Bibbs has had monthly bone marrow biopsies since her transplant last year to make sure her cancer is still gone.

“It is hard. Cancer is hard. Not a lot of people go through it and everybody needs to know that it is hard,” said Bibbs. “God is the person who is going to get everybody through it and it’s ok to be upset sometimes because I know what it’s like and a lot of other kids know what it’s like too.”

However, despite how hard it is going through treatments and battling cancer, the Bibbs family said prayer is the answer to everything.

“Always be strong. It will be better. Pray because God is going to get you through it,” said Bibbs.

“Cancer is hard and not a lot of people go through it, but God is the person who is going to get everybody through it. It is okay to be upset sometimes. I know what it is like and a lot of other kids know what it is like too.”

For patients diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma and other life-threatening diseases, a bone marrow, or cord blood, transplant may be the only hope for a cure. However, 70% of patients who need a transplant do not have a fully matched donor in their family.

To learn more about how you can be a donor, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.