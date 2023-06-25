New homes dedicated to tornado victims in Dawson Springs

By 14 News Staff and A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in the Tri-State on Monday.

Beshear was in Dawson Springs dedicating homes for Habitat for Humanity. He dedicated five new homes on Keigan Street.

“Now, to be a year and a half after that trauma, to be making good memories,” said Governor Beshear. ”And to just see these kids to get to walk in these homes for the first time with a great new memory that hopefully replaces part of the trauma that they’ve been through.”

Crossroads Missions representatives, Habitat for Humanity leaders and other community partners shared their thoughts on the development at the dedication also.

Laura Shephard was one of the five who formally received a Habitat Home. She says she thought “the town would die” after the tornado in December of 2021. Officials say the homes are built in an area of the city that was destroyed by the December 10 tornado.

“When they were talking about coming back and seeing the ruins, I just remembered like standing on top of our house just trying to salvage stuff because we weren’t sure what we would have left,” said Shephard.

She says she is grateful for Habitat for Humanity and all of the volunteers that helped to construct her home.

