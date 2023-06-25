A walk-off two-run double edges the Hot Rods over Greenville in the series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With two on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Blake Robertson roped a double down the left field line to score both runners and carry the Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-31) to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Greenville Drive (37-32) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greenville began the scoring in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples. Roman Anthony led-off with a homer over the left field wall to put the Drive up 1-0. Blaze Jordan doubled and came around to score on an RBI single from Tyler Miller to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Drive offense scored again in the top of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal. Karson Simas worked a two-out walk and came around to score on an RBI double off the bat of Roman Anthony, putting Greenville up 3-0.

Bowling Green notched their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth against Greenville starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion. Kenny Piper smacked a solo homer over the left center field wall to cut the deficit to 3-1. Piper blasted another solo home run in the bottom of the seventh off Drive reliever Jordan Divalerio to move the score to 3-2.

The Hot Rods came back in the bottom of the ninth against Drive reliever Joey Stock. Piper and Nick Schnell worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Robertson laced a two-RBI double down the left field line, plating both runners to end the game by a score of 4-3.

Antonio Menendez (2-0) earned the win, tossing a perfect ninth. Stock (1-2) took the loss, letting up two runs on a hit, two walks, and two strikeouts over 1.0 frame.

The Hot Rods will enjoy a day off on Monday and Tuesday before hitting the road to begin a six-game series against the Rome Braves. First pitch is set for Wednesday at 6:00 PM CT.

