Barren County among areas hit during overnight storms, flooding

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Residents in Barren County were among those to see damage at their homes and communities after storms plummeted the region late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Garland Gilliam, emergency management director in Barren County, said emergency personnel aided three people in stranded vehicles. One person was stranded and later swept away by flood waters after they got out of their stranded vehicle.

Nine people were helped out of three homes in the county. Those homes were taking in flood waters at the time, he said.

Significant floods also disrupted services at the Barren River Animal Welfare Association. The shelter remained closed as crews continued clearing debris on Monday.

A gas station along Burkesville Road/ Highway 90 saw significant damage. The awning above gas pumps caved in and caused the station to remain closed on Monday.

The store was also without power for the greater part of the day.

Glasgow Parks & Recreation decided to keep the parking lot of Beaver Creek Park open but closed the walking trails and playgrounds. The entire area was inundated with several inches of water.

Parks Director Eddie Furlong said the park could remain closed through Tuesday depending on water levels in the park.

Farmers Rural Electric Cooperative reported 4,900 people were still without power as of 5 p.m. on Monday. That’s down from about 14,000 outages at the height of the impact.

Glasgow Electric Plant Board reported just 25 people were without power as of 4 p.m. Internet outages may persist. The utility said their phone lines were down, too.

Full power restorations could take several more hours or days – especially in rural areas.

