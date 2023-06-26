Barren County animal shelter recovering after another flooding event

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Barren River Animal Welfare Association, Glasgow and Barren County’s animal shelter, is seeking donations from the community after a major flooding event early Monday.

Storms ravaged much of the western and central Kentucky regions late Sunday night and early Monday. Flood waters gushed into the low-lying BRAWA building just off Highway 249 in Glasgow.

“My heart just broke. The dogs were all in their kennels and were crying,” said Connie Greer, the general manager at BRAWA. “There was nothing I could do. The water was clear up to my chest.”

Donations are being accepted at the Commonwealth Broadcasting building in downtown Glasgow. The shelter is not fit to store donations at this time, they said.

The most immediate needs include bleach, squeegees, mops and paper towels.

Greer said she left her home nearby and headed to the shelter once she saw waters were rising. She arrived to the pitch black shelter, which was inundated with water and without power.

The headlights from her vehicle were just enough to see what lay ahead. The whimpers of animals could be heard resonating through the dampened air.

“We waded across the water and got the animals up to higher ground,” she said. “And then we just waded it out until it receded.”

Volunteers made their way to the scene to begin moving animals to higher ground. Two puppies did not survive the flooding.

The disaster inside the shelter included damage to several computers, spilled trashcans, caked mud on the floors and walls, and carpets were saturated with flood waters.

“We’re trying to clean,” Greer said. “Everything has to be sanitized.”

The shelter is no stranger to flooding. A major flooding event impacted BRAWA in May 2021, and animals were moved to a nearby county-owned building.

In wake of the past flooding events, the shelter purchased “flood gates,” which can be fitted to doors to prevent water from gushing into the building.

They weren’t in place on Sunday night and Monday morning.

“If we had any idea that we were going to flood this bad those would have been in place,” Greer said. “But they weren’t. I take full responsibility for that because we just didn’t know that it was going to flood.”

The waters filled the shelter within two hours – and they filled it fast.

As for why the shelter has not moved locations, Greer said the costs far outweigh the resources BRAWA has for now.

“As nice as that sounds, it would take us about $3 million to move this shelter to another area,” she said.

American Engineers recently developed a plan to implement technology that would pump water away from the shelter. A FEMA designation of the area has complicated the process of getting a permit to implement the technology, however.

More information is expected to be posted to BRAWA’s Facebook page. A description of their needs should also be available there in the coming hours.

