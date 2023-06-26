Calmer conditions to start your workweek

Mostly sunny skies will take hold starting Monday
By Dana Money
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw severe storms impact our area throughout Sunday evening into the overnight, Monday will be much calmer with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Humidity will be lower as we head into Monday thanks to the cold front that passed Sunday evening. We’ll stay warm throughout the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s, nearing 90 by the weekend. Shower chances also arrive on the back end of the week with chances for scattered showers and storms Thursday through Sunday.

