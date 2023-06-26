Ephram White, Ed Spear Park closed after weekend storms cause damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Warren County parks are closed Monday after weekend severe storms caused several trees to fall across the paths in the parks.

Both parks sustained substantial damage with downed trees, damage at the athletic complex with the batting cage area, in addition to the various loose items, hand washing stations, portable toilets, and sanitizing stations, that have been damaged or blown over.

Warre County Parks and Rec Director, Chris Kummer wants the public to be patient as crews clean up some of the larger piles left behind.

“It’s quite a bit of it spread throughout the 140-acre park,” he said, “Up at Ed Spear Park [we saw] similar [circumstances] a lot of tree damage, a lot of block roadways, trails, etc.”

Kummer added that because the bulk of the damage is the trees blocking the paths, both parks will be closed Monday for cleanup. If everything goes as planned, they should be opened back up tomorrow on their regular schedules.

“We’re going to try to get those cut up so that we have better accessibility, we will be stacking wood and debris piles up along our trails and roadways. Then over the course of this week, we’ll get all that moved out,” he said, “Hopefully, by Friday, you’ll be able to come to not notice that we had the storm that we had.”

As far as any events that are scheduled for the day, Kummer said all of the night events will be canceled because of damage to the Ephram White complex area, but the one at the gym will continue as planned.

‘We were able to divert traffic along one of our walking trails to allow people in for that event,” he said.

If you have questions, you can call the WCPR office at (270) 842-5302. Closures and cancelations are also posted on the WCPR Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can also sign up for alert sense at wcem.org, which will notify you about all park-related closures and different activities throughout the year.

