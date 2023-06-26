Firework vendors advise buying larger firework early

Firework vendors have been popping up all over the Commonwealth, but don’t let the quantity...
Firework vendors have been popping up all over the Commonwealth, but don’t let the quantity fool you.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the holiday is not complete without fireworks.

Firework vendors have been popping up all over the state of Kentucky, but do not let the number of tents fool you.

Vendors are advising buying larger fireworks earlier before supplies run out.

“We are starting to sell a bunch of our cakes that are mixed and matched deals,” said O’Brien Wilson, a firework vendor in Bowling Green. “We have some of them that are “buy one, get one free” for $200. They are going very quickly.”

Wilson also advised getting the smaller stuff for children earlier, like sparklers and pop-its.

Those looking for a little bang for their buck should also look for discounts that vendors might offer. Some vendors may offer employee or veteran discounts.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead, five injured in Green County after collision
lightning
Potent storms possible on Sunday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Jonathan and Kyrie McAllister mugshots
Two kids injured in criminal abuse case in Campbellsville, says KSP
Ryan Slaughter
Scottsville family speaks out on their loved one’s murder

Latest News

When asked why the emphasis is on this particular generation of veterans, Chairman of the Honor...
Honor Flight Bluegrass requesting veterans for Sept. 5 flight
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland upgrades complete in Elizabethtown
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport