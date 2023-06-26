Firework vendors advise buying larger firework early

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the holiday is not complete without fireworks.

Firework vendors have been popping up all over the state of Kentucky, but do not let the number of tents fool you.

Vendors are advising buying larger fireworks earlier before supplies run out.

“We are starting to sell a bunch of our cakes that are mixed and matched deals,” said O’Brien Wilson, a firework vendor in Bowling Green. “We have some of them that are “buy one, get one free” for $200. They are going very quickly.”

Wilson also advised getting the smaller stuff for children earlier, like sparklers and pop-its.

Those looking for a little bang for their buck should also look for discounts that vendors might offer. Some vendors may offer employee or veteran discounts.

