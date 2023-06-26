Gov. Beshear, Habitat for Humanity dedicate 5 new homes for Dawson Springs tornado survivors

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Habitat for Humanity to dedicate five new homes for survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes in Dawson Springs.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund contributed $440,000 for down payment assistance. The relief fund has raised over $52 million with donations from over 150,000 individuals and businesses since its launch, just days after the December 2021 tornadoes.

“At first light after the storms, I was in western Kentucky. It was really hard to stand here and see the level of destruction in Dawson Springs, my dad’s hometown,” Gov. Beshear said. “But that day, we made a promise to the folks here that we would help rebuild every structure and every life. Today, we are keeping that promise again, as five incredible Kentucky families get the keys to their forever homes.”

Catholic Charities, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation also provided funds to support these new homes.

“These dedications stand as a testament to the unwavering spirit of Dawson Springs, as we rebuild and recover from the devastating tornado,” said executive director of the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Heath Duncan. “Through Habitat’s tornado recovery efforts, we are shaping a brighter future, one home at a time, and ensuring that these families have a safe haven where they can thrive and flourish.”

The relief fund also helped with funeral expenses for the families of the deceased, provided assistance to survivors approved for any amount of FEMA assistance including insured and uninsured homeowners and renters, provided assistance to local farmers and assistance with unmet needs through local long-term recovery groups. The remaining funds will be used to build additional houses.

“I feel so blessed in so many ways,” new Habitat homeowner Sallie Carlton said. “Throughout this experience, Habitat for Humanity and the volunteers have been amazing. We are forever grateful for our forever home.”

In April 2022, Gov. Beshear also established the $120 million Western Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or (SAFE) Fund to assist with tornado recovery.

Donations can still be made to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund here.

