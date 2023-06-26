Grant’s Farm Produce sees property damage after severe storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following last night’s severe storms that swept through the region, Grant’s Farm Produce on Louisville Road saw damage to houses and farm equipment due to fallen trees, as well as damage to corn crops from high winds.

While the produce storefront went untouched, the downed trees made it difficult for workers to reach the 18-acre garden section of the farm.

The 42-acre property was still undergoing cleanup efforts from the high winds that came through the region in early March. One of the homes on the property is the childhood home of co-owner Richard Grant.

“I was in awe when I came to the place and I looked back behind me and I think I counted 15 trees down in one spot. One house got crunched, and my corn’s laid over. I haven’t even checked the stuff in the back,” said Grant.

The storms earlier this year caused a tree to fall and tear down the two-story front porch his father built onto the home in the 1960s. They were still working on removing those trees and debris when the storms rolled in last night.

“It’s just one of those things that you leave in God’s hands and you just wonder why,” said Grant.

One of the houses on the property is a rental whose occupant was in the home when trees fell on it last night, damaging the home and two vehicles out front. That particular home had already undergone renovations after a tree fell on it after a storm six years ago.

When the tornadoes hit in December 2021, the farm saw minimal damage but Richard was out in the county assisting others in any way that he could. However, he finds it difficult to ask for help when he is the one in need.

“I’ve never been one to ask for help. If anyone would like to come and help clean up, we would appreciate that but I’m not asking for help,” said Grant.

If you would like to assist in cleanup efforts at Grant’s Farm Produce, they are located at 5960 Louisville Rd. in Bowling Green.

