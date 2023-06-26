Landrum wins second Pickens Amateur Championship title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It sure was a hot one over the weekend for the 2023 Pickens Amateur Championship at Crosswinds Golf Course in Bowling Green, but after 36 holes of play, Chase Landrum took home the title.

The medal-play golf tournament is held annually on the last full weekend in June.

Coach Jim Pickens, who the tournament was named in honor of, was a widely recognized and respected figure in the Bowling Green area. He coached baseball at Western Kentucky University for years and then he directed the Intramural Sports Department before retiring.

After being down one stroke after round one, Chase Landrum shot two-under in the final round of the 2023 Pickens Amateur Championship and five-under overall to take home the title.

This wasn’t Landrum’s first time in the tournament, nor was it his first win. Landrum shot 10-under in 2018 to clinch the title.

“It feels good to get my second Pickens,” Landrum said. I tried to get the Walker a few weeks ago, but came up a little bit short. I actually played in our home invitational in Glasgow last weekend and came up a little short there, so I was determined to try to get this one this weekend.”

Playing 36 holes in back-to-back days isn’t easy, and patience was the key as the championship flight was neck-and-neck through both rounds.

“You know it’s going to be a very slow round out there. It always is on Sunday anywhere you go. You just have to stay patient and just stay within the moment. Don’t get ahead of yourself, and I felt like I did a decent job of that today,” Landrum said.

There was a possibility of severe weather on Sunday so the final round started on a slight delay, but the storms held off for the remainder of the tournament and Landrum was happy with the way the course played. “It’s funny because I was sitting at the house all morning and it’s, of course, just coming a flood in Glasgow. I’m thinking, well, are we going to be delayed more? Are we actually going to be able to play? Fortunately it didn’t rain down here really at all. Maybe just a quick shower this morning and it played like it did yesterday. The greens were very firm, and the wind dried them out real fast.”

Landrum is officially a two-time Pickens Amateur champion, and he says the best part was getting to share the experience with his family. “I’d just like to thank Crosswinds for letting us out here, and thank my parents for coming out and watching me. They don’t get to watch me as much anymore since I don’t get to play as much, but I appreciate them coming out anytime they can come out.”

