Line crews working to restore outages after powerful weekend storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several power companies are reporting outages and working to restore power after Sunday night’s powerful storms swept through our area.

As of 6:55 a.m. Monday morning, BGMU is reporting 366 outages. Warren RECC is currently reporting about 16,600 outages.

We reached out to Kim Phelps, the Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations about the storms. She said that while they are in the early stages, they had received significant reports of damage in the area.

She also said they would know more once the storms have passed and Warren RECC can fully assess the damage.

As of 6:50 a.m., Farmers RECC, which covers parts of Glasgow, Edmonton, and Munfordville is reporting that there are approximately 14,000 members without power.

In a statement released to WBKO, the company said “We expect to see more progress as daylight hours reveal the extent of the damage. Work for our crews is proving to be complicated, due to saturated ground conditions, flooded roadways, debris, and copious amounts of trees and tree limbs blocking roadways”.

Glasgow EPB said on Twitter that they have crews who are also working on restoration efforts.

⚠️ POWER OUTAGE ⚠️



UPDATE 4:00 AM — Glasgow EPB operations personnel have continued to work throughout the night on restoration efforts following the severe weather that swept through Glasgow/Barren County on Sunday night.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cims1yQlJ5 — Glasgow EPB (@GlasgowEPB) June 26, 2023

As of 6 a.m., the company said “all substation circuits are back up and crews are now focused on fixing isolated outage areas”.

They added that ”If you do not currently have power and have not called to report it yet, please do so now at (270) 651-8341. Thank you to our wonderful community members for your patience and support”.

