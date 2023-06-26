Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of customers.

The advisory is for customers starting at 100 Mount Hermon Road to 2885 Mount Hermon Road.

This also includes all of Noel Myatt, Hackers Branch, Gentry Circle, Wilborn Road and Fish Road.

This impacts approximately 60 customers, according to the district.

The advisory is because of a 3-inch main water line break.

