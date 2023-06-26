Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of customers.

The advisory is for customers starting at 100 Mount Hermon Road to 2885 Mount Hermon Road.

This also includes all of Noel Myatt, Hackers Branch, Gentry Circle, Wilborn Road and Fish Road.

This impacts approximately 60 customers, according to the district.

The advisory is because of a 3-inch main water line break.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Accident
One dead, five injured in Green County after collision
lightning
Potent storms possible on Sunday
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening into the overnight
FIRST ALERT: Strong/severe storms expected this evening

Latest News

Photo: NPS
Storm closes Green River Ferry and modifies Mammoth Cave tours
A tree came down in front of a home in Smiths Grove during Sunday's storms.
GALLERY: Storm damage reported across SOKY area after June 25 storms
Power lines
Line crews working to restore outages after weekend storms
Sunny and humid after stormy weekend!
Sunny and humid after stormy weekend!