PB32 Elite Camp hosted by Pedro Bradshaw returns for third year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville’s own Pedro Bradshaw was back at it again for the third year of his PB32 Elite Camp.

His goal is bringing top tier high school talent from all over the country right to his home.

“It’s huge, but again that’s one of my goals. I even mentioned that aspect to one of my coaches. Like, they’re coming to Russellville to do this. They’re driving two, three, four, five hours and it makes me feel really good because it lets me know that whatever I’m doing is working,” said Bradshaw. “You’re getting a couple of NBA players and me, working my way up to the NBA playing in the G League right now. Every coach that I have is a professional or was a professional. I’ve got a couple high school and college coaches helping me out. One was a state champion this year with Warren Central, so like, the resources and the people that I’m bringing and the relationships I’m helping them build and the connections, it’s kind of priceless to a degree.”

Former Bowling Green Purple now Chicago Bull, Terry Taylor, has been a part of the camp since the beginning, and he says it’s amazing to see how much it’s grown in such a short time.

“I think just the amount of knowledge he has. He has a strength and conditioning guy that comes in and helps with stretching and different types of movements that’ll get the kids ready to play. From me, Pedro, and other coaches and pros that are here, just our knowledge and what we learned from our bumps in the road. I think that’s been the most beneficial thing,” Taylor said.

The skills taught at the camp is one thing, but hearing from pro athletes on their journey’s is what sets PB32 apart from others.

Bradshaw added, “You’re coming here for what I’m bringing to you, so the least I can do is tell you my story and my true background. A lot of these kids, I know them personally and vice versa, but they might not truly know my story and everything that I’ve been through and everything that I go through. So for me to do that and for them to ask questions and be really receptive to the information means the world to me, honestly. That’s what I want at the end of the day. I want you to come in, compete for 2-3 hours, skill and drill, play, and at the end we’re going to sit down and we’re going to talk. I’m going to let you ask me questions, I’m going to ask you questions, and we’re going to be able to pick each other’s brain and then we both can help each other at the end of the day because that’s what it’s all about.”

Taylor said, “We wish we had that when we were younger. You know, we wish we had pros come back and tell us the way to go and tell us the things to avoid, so it’s just good to give back and pour into them and give the free knowledge that we have. I think that’s the most important part.”

The ultimate takeaway from the camp is not only developing yourself as a player, but to leave as a better person than who you were walking in.

“Just learn from our mistakes. Just paying attention in school more, paying attention to your coaches, respecting others, and just be good people all around. I emphasized that in both camps,” Taylor added. “No matter what just be a good teammate and be a good person because it will carry your far. You don’t know who’s in the gym watching and who is going to be here to evaluate your or possibly give you a job, so you have to be on your best behavior. Just be your best self. You’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing your family and your community, so you want to be the best possible version that you can.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.