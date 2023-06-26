Richmond apartment complex manager says severe weather left them with over 140 broken windows

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - homeowners and neighbors in Richmond are focusing on clean-up efforts after Sunday’s severe weather.

Many reported downed tree limbs, hail damage to their homes and vehicles and lots of broken glass.

Some residents in madison county woke up to find dents in their cars, chipped and scratched paint, and broken windows.

Residents at the Park Crest Court Apartments say they woke up to shattering glass covering them in their beds.

LeeAnn Lewis has lived in her apartment for two years. She had already gone to sleep on Sunday night when she was awoken by the sounds of heavy hail pelting her windows, which then shattered and gave in to the force.

Lewis and her boyfriend waited anxiously as tree limbs and debris smacked the exterior of her building, knowing their cars lay unprotected in the parking lot outside.

“About three hours, I was probably shaking; it was that scary,” said Lewis. “Ethan had actually picked me up and put me in the bathtub.”

Lewis says she’s close with one of her neighbors, who is out of state on vacation, so they were texting and keeping in touch with one another.

The property manager says the Park Crest Court complex is only two years old, and last night’s storm left them with 142 broken windows.

Most of the damage was concentrated on the south side of the buildings.

Down the street at Toyota South, general manager Charlie Johnson says they moved six or seven brand new cars inside the showroom ahead of the severe weather threat. However, there was only so much they could prepare for. Nearly 100 used cars in the lot were left to fend for themselves.

“Some cars, depending on the color, may not show the damage the same. White cars can sometimes be a little harder to see on it,” said Johnson.

Johnson, it’s important to keep things in perspective. This area has been dealt with worse. So they’re staying positive and looking onward to what’s ahead.

“We’ll get a plan. We’ve been through it before. We feel very confident with our experience through these kinds of situations that we’ll make it and hopefully come out better than before,” said Johnson.

Fortunately, Madison County Emergency Management tells us they have no reports of injuries. Emergency management asks you to give any damage reports you have at 859-424-6787.

