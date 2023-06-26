Storm closes Green River Ferry and modifies Mammoth Cave tours

MAMMOTH CAVE, KY (WBKO) – Mammoth Cave National Park has modified cave tour routes and closed the Green River Ferry and all secondary roads on Monday, June 26, due to downed trees and a loss of electricity in a portion of the cave.

There is no power or internet service to the administrative areas and the concessions operations, but offices and most visitor services remain open at this time.

Mammoth Cave Parkway, Cave City Road, and Brownsville Road have been cleared of downed trees and are open to vehicles.

Park trails are also open but have not been surveyed for fallen or hazardous trees.

Trail users are advised to use caution if hiking, biking, or riding a horse on park trails.

Cave tours are running but some of the tours have been rerouted to other areas of the cave that still have power.

Severe weather in the region in the early hours of Monday morning caused trees to fall throughout the park.

They blocked roadways and brought down powerlines.

Park crews are working to clear the remaining roads and are also working with Kentucky Utilities (KU) to restore power as quickly as possible.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website, www.nps.gov/maca, or follow us on Twitter @MCNPRoadsFerry.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.