Sunny and humid after stormy weekend!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got some much needed rain over the weekend! Rainfall amounts in our viewing area saw anywhere between 0.5-4.0″! This will certainly help with our current drought situation.

A high pressure system will dominate our region for the first half of the week. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s are expected through Wednesday. We’ll have some disturbances Thursday and Friday, so a few isolated showers and storms are possible. However, a better chance for rain is expected this weekend - again. Scattered showers with highs in the 90s are expected Saturday and Sunday.

