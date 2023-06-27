Airbnb cracking down on unauthorized Nashville parties during holiday weekend

Airbnb said this approach led to fewer reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties last year.
Airbnb logo.
Airbnb logo.(AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Airbnb says it is cracking down on authorized parties in Nashville and across Tennessee.

Airbnb, the short-term rental company, said measures aimed at reducing the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties will be in effect, according to a media release.

“This crackdown will see a block on certain 1-night and 2-night reservations over the upcoming holiday weekend for entire home listings in Nashville and across Tennessee, and throughout the United States,” Airbnb said. “These defenses impact bookings identified as potentially higher risk, complementing our other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s party ban.”

Airbnb said this approach led to fewer reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties last year.

Residents in Nashville and Tennessee can get in touch with Airbnb in real-time via its Neighborhood Support Line if they spot an unauthorized party in progress at a home believed to be booked by Airbnb.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree came down in front of a home in Smiths Grove during Sunday's storms.
GALLERY: Storm damage reported across SOKY area after June 25 storms
Power lines
Power being restored following Sunday storms
This Shell gas station just off Highway 90 in Glasgow suffered significant damage during a...
Barren County among areas hit during overnight storms, flooding
If you have questions, you can call the office number at (270) 842- 5302.
Ephram White, Ed Spear Park closed after weekend storms cause damage
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

The Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says their goal is to have power essentially...
WRECC hoping to have power restored by Wednesday
A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing...
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Ky. abortion ban
Bowling Green native Ronald Whitlock Sr. has a long history of service to Warren County and...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ronald Whitlock Sr.
Med Center Gives advice on baby formula during shortages
Med Center EMS shares tips on how to stay cool in extreme heat
Bobby Osborne as he appeared on an episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition in May 2018
‘Growing up in Leslie County, you know who the Osborne Brothers are’: Hyden community remembers Bobby Osborne