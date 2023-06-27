Allen County business owners prepare for the introduction of alcohol sales

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Over a month after Allen County’s historic wet/dry decision, policymakers and business owners are preparing for the first alcohol sales in the county for over 100 years.

In the weeks following the decision, county officials appointed two local ABC administrators and set the groundwork for businesses to submit their applications.

Beginning July 17, businesses can submit alcohol license applications to the local ABC office. They must first submit an ad in the Citizen-Times with a description of where they’ll sell alcohol and what license they are applying for.

“Being that we are just now becoming a wet county for the first time in over 100 years, there’s still a lot of questions to answer,” said Rob Herrington, an Allen County resident. “So it’s going to be a learning curve there, and the business owners are going to have to be patient and work with these officials to where we know everything is being done correctly.”

Some local business owners, like Tammie Shockley at Caster’s bait shop, have already begun to lay the groundwork for alcohol sales at their establishments. Shockley says that she plans to have a full beer cave installed at Caster.

“Right now, I’ve got the paperwork to where I apply and put it in the newspaper. Then I’ve got my contractor lined up to build a refrigerated room on the building. It’s gonna be a good size,” said Shockley.

Shockley has been an advocate for the sale of alcohol in the county for some time, originally organizing petitions to get the decision on the May 16 ballot.

“I think it’s gonna be a great thing,” said, Shockley. “I get asked so many times a day. All the campgrounds are open, even if we don’t have our refrigerated room ready, we can start selling whenever they give us the go-ahead.”

Herrington and Shockley agree that alcohol sales are only a small part of a more widespread period of growth for Scottsville and Allen County. They hope that with this decision, and the added income, the county’s new tourism commission can build from what has already been accomplished.

“There’s a lot of other things that have nothing to do with alcohol sales that are starting to happen,” said Herrington. “The formation of a tourism commission in Scottsville and Allen County, The Heart is starting to have our First Fridays, they got recognized by the Governor last week for that. We’re starting to see a lot of exciting things happen in Scottsville and Allen County, and this is just one small piece of that.”

At yesterday’s city council meeting, a Sunday sales ordinance was agreed upon in city limits with alcohol sales beginning at noon and ending at 10 p.m. The same vote will now be brought to the county fiscal court to create a county-wide Sunday sales ordinance.

