Another perfect Summer day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

HOT temperatures are on the way

Conditions over the next couple of days will be beautiful thanks to the high pressure that will be in play through Wednesday. Temperatures will rise as we head into the middle of this week, with highs nearing the middle 90s by Friday. Precip will stay at a minimum through the beginning of the week before rain chances arrive on Thursday. Scattered rain chances will hold on through the rest of the week into the weekend after then, with the best chances arriving on the weekend. Stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen applied!

