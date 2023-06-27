Competency evaluation requested in Scottsville murder investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Ryan Slaughter faced his pre-trial conference this morning. He is being charged for the 2021 murder of Regina Ray in Scottsville.

Much of the discussion at the pre-trial focused on a request for a competency evaluation from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

Slaughter has already been through a psychiatric evaluation to determine his competency leading to the trial, but his first evaluation was via teleconference.

Today, Judge Mark Thurmond referred Slaughter for an in-person evaluation before setting a trial date.

Slaughter and the Commonwealth are both still waiting on DNA and ballistics evidence to return from Kentucky State Police’s labs in Frankfort, adding another setback to establishing a trial date.

For now, another pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Aug. 22.

Slaughter remains lodged at the Allen County Detention Center.

