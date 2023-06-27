Competency evaluation requested in Scottsville murder investigation

Ryan Slaughter, the man currently being charged for the 2021 murder of Regina Ray in Scottsville, faced his pre-trial conference this morning.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Ryan Slaughter faced his pre-trial conference this morning. He is being charged for the 2021 murder of Regina Ray in Scottsville.

Much of the discussion at the pre-trial focused on a request for a competency evaluation from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

Slaughter has already been through a psychiatric evaluation to determine his competency leading to the trial, but his first evaluation was via teleconference.

Today, Judge Mark Thurmond referred Slaughter for an in-person evaluation before setting a trial date.

Slaughter and the Commonwealth are both still waiting on DNA and ballistics evidence to return from Kentucky State Police’s labs in Frankfort, adding another setback to establishing a trial date.

For now, another pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Aug. 22.

Slaughter remains lodged at the Allen County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree came down in front of a home in Smiths Grove during Sunday's storms.
GALLERY: Storm damage reported across SOKY area after June 25 storms
Power lines
Power being restored following Sunday storms
If you have questions, you can call the office number at (270) 842- 5302.
Ephram White, Ed Spear Park closed after weekend storms cause damage
This Shell gas station just off Highway 90 in Glasgow suffered significant damage during a...
Barren County among areas hit during overnight storms, flooding
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

A Sunday sales ordinance has been agreed upon in city limits for 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Allen County business owners prepare for the introduction of alcohol sales
Louisville Orchestra holds free concert in downtown Glasgow
Heat safety tips as temperatures rise throughout the weekend
Man appears in pre-trial conference of 2021 Scottsville murder