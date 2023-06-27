Edmonson County Judge Executive asks for community’s patience during storm recovery

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County was one of many areas across the commonwealth damaged after Sunday night’s storm.

“Power went off right around midnight. I heard the storm pick up after that, kind of sounded like the roof was starting to lift a little bit. Then just all of it all broke loose after,” said Ben Minton, who lived in the county ‘on and off’ since 1997.

“Broke loose” is the correct adage after straight-line winds and torrential rain toppled trees and power lines.

“I don’t think there was very much of the county that wasn’t affected in some way, shape, or form,” said Edmonson County Judge Executive Scott Lindsey. “So it was basically a county-wide situation with a storm coming through.”

As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, Warren Rural Elec Co-Op Corporation reports nearly 70 percent of the county is without power. Lindsey said WRECC has given no timeline for a full recovery but assured all hands are on deck.

“I realize where we live is well out in the middle of nowhere. So it’s kind of hard to ask to be a priority when you’ve got larger areas that are way more populated than out here. They’re going through the same thing we are right now. We’ll just bide our time and it’ll come on when it comes on,” said Minton.

Both Lindsey and WRECC are asking the community to exercise patience and safety as they continue to address the problem.

“It’s going to take us a little time, but we want to do it safely. That’s the best way to do it for everybody is to take our time and make sure. Nobody wants to have power turned back on any more than I do, because that means my community is taken care of. We have to do that in a safe manner and sometimes the safe manner is not always the fastest manner,” said Lindsey.

In the meantime, locals seem to be lending a hand to one another, helping piece together a quiet after the storm.

“Neighbors and friends have kind of gathered together as we do, and went through and tried to help out as best we can. We’re all family out here for the most part. Anybody who’s in need, we jump at it pretty quickly,” said Minton.

Lindsey said those looking for help can call the Judge Executive’s office at 270-597-2819 for assistance.

