Excessive Heat Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The peak heat index for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday could range between 105 and 110.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast looks pleasant tonight with lows in the middle 60s. We are pretty seasonable and sunny on Wednesday, but the heat and humidity builds Thursday as highs reach the middle and upper 90s. The feel-like temperature is likely to range between 104 and 112 for Thursday and Friday, but it still remains hot during the weekend.

The heat index could range between 105 and 110 Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The heat index could range between 105 and 110 Thursday, Friday and Saturday.(David Wolter)

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Make sure to take breaks and look out for those who do not have adequate air-conditioning. Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for parts of the area.

Watch includes Christian, Todd, Logan, and Simpson County in the viewing area.
Watch includes Christian, Todd, Logan, and Simpson County in the viewing area.(David Wolter)

In terms of rain, we could be looking at a complex of showers and storms Thursday morning. The main threat would be heavy rain and a few stronger wind gusts, but not like what we dealt with the other day. Some more scattered showers and storms are possible during the weekend and early next week as we approach the July 4th holiday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree came down in front of a home in Smiths Grove during Sunday's storms.
GALLERY: Storm damage reported across SOKY area after June 25 storms
Power lines
Power being restored following Sunday storms
This Shell gas station just off Highway 90 in Glasgow suffered significant damage during a...
Barren County among areas hit during overnight storms, flooding
If you have questions, you can call the office number at (270) 842- 5302.
Ephram White, Ed Spear Park closed after weekend storms cause damage
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

Big Heat Ahead
HOT temperatures are on the way
Excessive heat watches in effect later this week
HOT temperatures are on the way
HOT temperatures are on the way
We’ll stay dry through midweek
HOT temperatures are on the way!