Excessive Heat Ahead

The peak heat index for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday could range between 105 and 110.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast looks pleasant tonight with lows in the middle 60s. We are pretty seasonable and sunny on Wednesday, but the heat and humidity builds Thursday as highs reach the middle and upper 90s. The feel-like temperature is likely to range between 104 and 112 for Thursday and Friday, but it still remains hot during the weekend.

The heat index could range between 105 and 110 Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (David Wolter)

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Make sure to take breaks and look out for those who do not have adequate air-conditioning. Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for parts of the area.

Watch includes Christian, Todd, Logan, and Simpson County in the viewing area. (David Wolter)

In terms of rain, we could be looking at a complex of showers and storms Thursday morning. The main threat would be heavy rain and a few stronger wind gusts, but not like what we dealt with the other day. Some more scattered showers and storms are possible during the weekend and early next week as we approach the July 4th holiday.

