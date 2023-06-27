Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett(Source: Getty Images)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died while on vacation in Florida.

According to a social media post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, first responders were called to the beach behind Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26.

The sheriff’s office said a group of people, including Mallett, were in the water struggling to make their way back to shore.

Mallett went under the water at one point and had to be pulled out by lifeguards.

The lifeguards told deputies that Mallett was not breathing when they pulled him out.

Mallett was taken to the Destin Emergency Room and pronounced dead there.

Mallett was entering his 2nd season as White Hall’s head coach. He had a coaching stop in NEA, serving as Mountain Home offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan is top five in Razorback history with 491 career completions (4th), 7,493 passing yards (2nd), and 62 passing touchdowns (2nd). He was selected by the Patriots in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Mallett played for New England, the Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens in his pro pigskin career.

Mallett was 35 years old. No more details are available at this time.

