KSP arrest Trigg County man for child exploitation

CADIZ, KY (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Trigg County man after an investigation by their electronic crime branch.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed in Cadiz after officers reported they discovered 33-year-old Sean Matthew Hillock having conversations with and attempting to coerce a minor into engaging in sexual acts.

The equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and sent to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Hillock was charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor.

He was taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

