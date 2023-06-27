Louisville Orchestra making stop in Glasgow on July 12

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Louisville Orchestra is gearing up for a stop in Glasgow next month as a part of their state-wide tour across Kentucky.

The orchestra’s July 12 concert in downtown Glasgow is a part of their greater project entitled “In Harmony: The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra.”

“The goal is to really to bridge this urban and rural divide,” said Arricka Dunsford, Kentucky tour project manager for the Louisville Orchestra.

Glasgow is just one of 20 expected stops on the tour, according to a news release from the Louisville Orchestra.

The 70-person orchestra visits Glasgow each summer just before Independence Day. An orchestra performance around July 4 has been a staple in Barren County for more than 30 years.

“The concert has always been a patriotic type of concert,” said Ernie Myers, the Glasgow Concert on the Square committee chairperson.

The Owensboro Symphony formerly played at Barren River Lake State Resort Park before the Louisville Orchestra started making regular stops in Barren County.

Members of the Concert on the Square committee are also donors to the cause. Those members have paid for the orchestra to provide a free concert in Glasgow in years past except this year.

The orchestra is traveling across Kentucky on a two-year tour and plans to visit more than 20 cities, according to a news release. State lawmakers earmarked funding in the state’s budget to fund the tour.

“This is actually a gift from the Louisville Orchestra to our community with the Concert on the Square committee being the presenter of the concert,” Myers said. “That makes us happy.”

Dunsford said the orchestra hopes to invite people of all backgrounds to their performances, and they’re doing that by offering a mixture of modern and classical influence into their music.

“It’s not this highbrow event that they can’t understand. They can enjoy this,” Dunsford said.

The Louisville Orchestra also engages in community enrichment opportunities in and around Louisville. They hope to expand access to those opportunities to communities across Kentucky.

“The goal is really to inspire people – especially younger people to see that this is something that is accessible,” Dunsford said.

The concert in Glasgow begins at 7:30 p.m. No tickets are necessary but concertgoers are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

