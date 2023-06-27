Metcalfe County High, Campbellsville alum graduates as valedictorian for third time

Ellie Caffee has carried a perfect GPA of 4.0 during her entire academic career.
Ellie Caffee has carried a perfect GPA of 4.0 during her entire academic career.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A two time named valedictorian has now graduated with the honor for a third time.

Ellie Caffee graduated on Saturday from the Sullivan University College of Pharmacy as the valedictorian.

This was after she graduated as valedictorian from Campbellsville University and Metcalfe County High School.

RELATED: Metcalfe County student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University

She will take her final board examinations to become a registered pharmacist in the coming weeks.

Caffee is the daughter of Derrick and Donna Caffee of Center.

She is a full-time staff pharmacist at Health First Pharmacy in Greensburg.

She also helps out at Clark Drugs in Munfordville and TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

