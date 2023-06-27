Smith’s Grove residents rally to clear debris from Sunday storms

No injuries or casualties were reported, though there is widespread damage and city-wide power outages.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Sunday night’s severe storms brought countless uprooted trees and city-wide power outages to Smith’s Grove.

At this time, Mayor David Stiffey says that there have been no reported injuries, and crews worked through the night to ensure that roadways remained clear.

On Sunday night, uprooted trees brought down power lines, fell through homes, and crushed several vehicles. Today, Smith’s Grove residents were out in full force to help each other clear debris from yards, walkways, and businesses. Even with these efforts, a full recovery will still take some time according to Stiffey.

“We worked through the night and we got most of the trees out of the roadways, but it’s widespread all across this part of the county,” said Stiffey.

Power is still out throughout most of the city. Police Chief, Jason Franks, hopes to have power restored to all residents by the end of the day tomorrow. According to K.O. Blankenship, co-owner of Psycho Granny’s Quilts & More, progress to this point has been a community effort.

“Middle of the night, I heard chainsaws, I heard tractors, clearing off the street because our street had three big trees that came down, and whether it was the locals or the county itself, but they cleared out the road so we have one lane that people can get in and out of,” said Blankenship.

Chief Franks said that the city is exploring its options for emergency funding, as many residents are still working to repair damages sustained from the wind storm in March.

