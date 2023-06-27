Storm cleanup continues in Richmond

Cleanup continues from hail and wind damage in Richmond
Cleanup continues from hail and wind damage in Richmond(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Richmond are still working to clean up the mess this weekend’s severe storms left behind.

Folks in Richmond say these storms were worse than any they’ve ever seen before.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this much catastrophic damage to siding and windows,” said World Class Contracting Senior Sales Representative Josh Huffman.

Huffman’s crew is out in Richmond surveying damage.

“Even one lady we talked to in this neighborhood said it sucked her front door all the way off the hinges while she was inside,” said Huffman.

Huffman says the damage could take a while to repair, especially regarding insurance claims.

Richmond resident Alan Thomas says he will have to file quite a few, including for his truck—large hail left at least a couple dozen dings along the side of the truck and his home.

“Beat the vinyl siding up and then the roof on this side. There was a guy here yesterday, a roofing guy, he climbed up there, and he said our roof is shot,” said Thomas.

Thomas says he doesn’t scare easily, but this storm was definitely unsettling.

“The wind and rain was just blowing in sheets. I mean, it was scary. The hail lasted about 15-20 minutes. I know ‘cause I kept hearing dings and bangs all kind of stuff,” said Thomas.

While the storms did a number on Thomas’s home and truck, he’s trying not to let it get to him.

“It’s upsetting, but there’s nothing you can do about it. No sense, as they say, crying over spilled milk, so there ya go,” said Thomas.

